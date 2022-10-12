Tesla is going to implement a new vehicle hazard warning system

Tesla is reportedly going to implement a new vehicle hazard warning system through a partnership with Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (ESS), creator of the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.®).

Emergency Safety Solutions describes the H.E.L.P. system for disabled vehicles on the highway:

ESS’ Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.®) is designed to provide highly conspicuous lighting and digital communication using existing vehicle lighting systems, in-vehicle telematics, OEM cloud platforms and navigation application systems.

It utilizes a multiprong approach that improves hazard lights with a higher refresh rate, which is apparently proven to improve safety.

But the most important part of the product is a system that notifies nearby vehicles that there’s a disabled vehicle ahead through cellular devices.

Here’s a video demonstration of the H.E.L.P. hazard warning system:

Today, the company announced that it is working with Tesla to implement the technology in its lineup of electric vehicles:

Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (ESS), creator of the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.®) which revolutionizes vehicle hazard warning systems to help prevent crashes into disabled and vulnerable vehicles and their occupants, announced today it has signed a global agreement with Tesla, Inc. to deploy H.E.L.P. on Tesla models initially in North America via over-the-air software update.

Tom Metzger, CEO of ESS, commented on the announcement:

This is great news for significantly increasing roadside safety. Tesla is a leader in bringing first-time innovation to passenger vehicles and is leading the way by implementing H.E.L.P. technology on potentially millions of Tesla vehicles worldwide. It’s a monumental step in the effort to overcome the troubling safety issue of crashes into disabled and vulnerable vehicles, which tragically injure or kill tens of thousands around the world each year.

The new hazard warning system is expected to be pushed through an over-the-air update to “a range of Tesla vehicles.”

According to ESS, there are more than 72,000 people yearly in the US that are affected by incidents with disabled vehicles with 15,000 either injured or killed.

