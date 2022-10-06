Hyundai opens reservations for the first hotel powered entirely by EVs, complete with a restaurant, bar, and cinema

For a few weeks in the Essex countryside about an hour from London, a select group of guests will have the opportunity to stay at a pop-up Hyundai hotel, powered entirely by EVs. With a cabin, restaurant, and private cinema, this concept hotel represents a future of off-grid luxury potential, while simultaneously showcasing the capabilities of the Hyundai IONIQ 5’s vehicle-to-load technology.

Unlike several of its competitors, Hyundai Motor Group has been rather quick in embracing electrification of its vehicles and has taken the process leaps farther by exploring adjacent technologies to support the process.

This includes development in autonomous technologies, advanced EV charging, and even the “world’s first bi-directional city.” Furthermore, the South Korean automaker has put heavy funds into R&D and often holds innovation contests for younger generations.

The automaker’s leap into EV innovation has truly gained momentum from the driver’s seat of the IONIQ 5 – its first BEV to debut on its dedicated E-GMP platform and the kickstart to its new IONIQ brand of all-electric vehicles.

The IONIQ 5’s 800V platform offers some of the fastest charge speeds in the industry, in addition to vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities – meaning the EV itself can be used as an energy storage system to power other devices, charge a separate EV, or perhaps help power an entire Hyundai hotel?

Rendering of the Hyundai Hotel / Source: Hyundai Motor Group

You can win a chance to stay at the Hyundai Hotel in the UK

Hyundai shared details of its upcoming pop-up hotel, which was curated alongside broadcaster and critic Grace Dent, in a press release today. It will operate for three weeks and give a select group of winners the chance to experience it firsthand.

The decision for the hotel experience not only showcases sustainability by being powered entirely by EVs off the grid, but can also help UK residents rethinking their vacation plans due to current cost-of-living woes.

To help provide some time away without breaking the bank (or the grid), Hyundai Hotel is accepting entries to win a stay in the English countryside. The guest suite consists of a high-end luxury cabin that offers charging points, shower, and an absolutely vital tea kettle – all powered by the IONIQ 5 and its V2L tech.

The restaurant menu and mixology were curated by Dent and include sustainable, locally sourced ingredients from Essex. The restaurant includes indoor-outdoor dining, cooking over fire, and an IONIQ 5 coffee lounge that delivers espresso brewed using energy from the EV.

In the evening, lucky winners will be able to watch their favorite movie in a private cinema area that includes a projector, speaker, and popcorn machine all powered by the IONIQ 5. Dent spoke about the intent behind Hyundai Hotel and hints at more opportunities to come:

We’re looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking. With power coming from the car, where could Hotel Hyundai pop-up next? I’m excited for those staying with us to sample the sustainable, locally sourced menu as well as the equally fabulous cocktails, and of course to enjoy a good night’s sleep. I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this. I’m predicting that guests will be hoping that his amazing hotel and the full experience it offers might be here again in 2023.

You can sign up for a chance to win a stay at the Hyundai Hotel, which includes welcome cocktails, a three-course meal, evening film, and breakfast basket. Click here for a chance to win a stay.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.