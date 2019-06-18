Charging network EVgo announced today that it has reached roaming agreements with ChargePoint and EV Connect, making it easier for EVgo users to charge on those networks.

The agreements will also benefit ChargePoint and EV Connect users who wish to charge on EVgo’s network. EVgo customers can charge with their apps on ChargePoint and EV Connect chargers and vice versa.

However, just to clear up any possible confusion, there’s no such roaming agreement strictly between ChargePoint and EV Connect without the involvement of EVgo — these are two separate bilateral agreements, both involving EVgo. ChargePoint noted in its own release that its agreement should allow users to roam on the EVgo network “later this year.”

EVgo users will be able to access 400 more fast charging stations in addition to the 750 EVgo DC fast chargers. All three charging companies offer more than 9,000 combined Level 2 stations, which will all be accessible through the EVgo app. EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi said in a statement,

“EVgo continues to deliver on our commitments to provide EV drivers with best-in-class customer service, reliability and convenience on the nation’s largest public EV fast charging network. EVgo’s two new bilateral interoperability agreements will make charging for EVgo customers even more convenient through our strengthened commitment to open standards, collaboration, and innovation.”

This is the latest big roaming deal that will make things easier for EV owners looking to charge on the go. Just last week, ChargePoint and Electrify America — the two largest charging service providers in the US — announced their own roaming partnership. Both of those companies also have roaming agreements with other networks, and this is the newest for ChargePoint.

These moves come as California may soon require all network operators to facilitate roaming between networks, with all stations made to work with the California Open Charge Point Interface.

