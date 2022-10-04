Quick Charge Podcast: October 4, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) stock plunges as Elon Musk reportedly agrees to finally buy Twitter
- Tesla announces it’s moving away from ultrasonic sensors in favor of ‘Tesla Vision’
- Ford triples EV sales YOY with strong Mustang Mach-E growth and gains 3.1% electric vehicle market share
- GM taps former Tesla, Lyft executive to join board as automaker prepares to scale EV production
- Rivian confirms production of 7,363 electric pickups and SUVs in Q3, a significant ramp
- Aptera names solar cell supplier as it begins panel production for solar EVs that ‘never need to charge’
