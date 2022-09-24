Wheel-E Podcast! Harley police e-bikes, electric bike theft, Zero DSR/X & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes news about Harley-Davidsons electric motorcycles and electric bicycles, a new two-seater shared e-bike from Veo, e-bike reviews, e-bike anti-theft tips, Zero’s new long range adventure electric motorcycle, and lots more.
The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Cops on electric Harley-Davidsons, but with a twist: Police department adopts Serial 1 e-bikes
- New electric bike with two seats brings passenger travel to shared micromobility
- Wallke H6 review: The fastest, most massive folding electric bike I’ve ever tested
- I just had (another) expensive electric bike stolen. Here’s what would have stopped it
- This US-made 2,500W electric bicycle motor claims the highest power-to-weight ratio in the world
- Harley-Davidson to re-open Del Mar electric motorcycle reservations after first round sold out
- Zero DSR/X launched as world’s first long-range electric adventure motorcycle
- Weird Alibaba: Check out this $1,100 ‘street legal’ 3-wheeled electric flatbed truck
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 9:00 a.m. ET (or the video after 10:00 a.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.