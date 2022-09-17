Tesla Gigafactory Texas has produced 10,000th Model Y electric SUV

Fred Lambert

- Sep. 17th 2022 9:05 am PT

Tesla Gigafactory Texas 10,000th Model Y electric SUV
0

Tesla announced that Gigafactory Texas has produced its 10,000th Model Y electric SUV as it ramps up production.

One of the biggest stories at Tesla right now is the production ramps that the automaker is trying to simultaneously achieve at Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas.

Those two factories are expected to roughly double Tesla’s production capacity within the next year.

However, those production ramps are hard to predict and Tesla is not exactly forthcoming with the production numbers.

But it does share milestones and today, the automaker announced that Gigafactory Texas produced its 10,000th Model Y vehicle:

It doesn’t exactly give us the current production rate, but it is likely more than one thousand vehicles per week.

In June, we reported that Tesla significantly managed to ramp up production at the factory, but it also coincided with the automaker starting to produce Model Y vehicles with the old battery architecture using 2170 cells.

So there are two main questions about Tesla’s production ramps at Gigafactory Texas: how many vehicles are produced per week? And, how many of those are produced with 4680 battery cells and structural battery packs?

Last month, we also reported on Tesla being spotted stacking structural battery packs at Gigafactory Texas – hinting at a possible ramp up in Model Ys with structural packs.

The production of 4680 cells is believed to be the bottleneck. Tesla has relied on its pilot plant in California to supply Gigafactory Texas, but it has been guiding a start volume 4680 cell production in Texas by the end of the year.

Electrek’s Take

I think 10,000 Model Ys produced at Gigafactory Texas already is a good sign. I wouldn’t be surprised if Tesla is able to produce about 2,000 Model Ys per week, but the production might not be exactly stable.

In my opinion, Tesla could likely achieve its goal of producing 5,000 units per week by the end of the year.

This is exciting because Tesla achieving its volume production ramp in Texas means it can move to Cybertruck.

