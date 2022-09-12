Quick Charge Podcast: September 12, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla has access to all the batteries it needs for the first time
- Tesla’s first Supercharger V4 station with Megapack and solar gives a glimpse at the future
- Tesla now requires Powerwall for every solar roof project
- Tesla brings service workers back to sales for end-of-quarter push
- VinFast prepares to enter US, Europe, and Canada after delivering first 100 VF 8 EVs
- EV street sweepers may be coming to your city, courtesy of Ideanomics and GEP
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.