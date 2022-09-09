Your future camping expeditions could be in this off-road electric RV called the Adventure 1

A Canadian EV startup called Potential Motors is working to bring a unique off-road electric RV to market in a limited volume. The company’s flagship model, called the Adventure 1, is launching this month ahead of production in 2024. It has some unique features you won’t want to miss. Check it out.

Potential Motors is an EV startup headquartered in New Brunswick, Canada that hopes to accelerate the electrification of off-road vehicles by developing and selling “low-volume, category-defining vehicles.”

In addition to developing the electric off-road RVs themselves, Potential also produces vehicle control systems for other off-road-centric OEMs. The startup has raised $6.5 million CAD ($5 million) to date to fund its electric RV development, led by venture capital investors like TIME Venture and Brightspark Ventures.

As its first off-road model makes its official launch this month, Potential Motors has begun teasing some of the design features customers can expect to see very soon. Have a look below.

Adventure 1 electric RV seeks limited production run in 2024

As you may have noticed, the images of the Adventure 1 electric RV are renderings. In the press release introducing the off-road electric RV, Potential Motors is quite candid about the small scale of its operation. As a young EV startup, “Potential” is a very appropriate name. In our conversations with the company, we’ve learned a lot more about what to expect, and it’s all still pretty damn cool.

The Adventure 1 sits atop a dual-motor, all-electric off-road platform, designed from the ground up with adventure in mind. At only 64″ wide, the Adventure 1 can access and safely navigate trail networks with the idea of bringing luxury and comfort to areas only Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) can normally access.

Its overall design has been integrated with a full-sized bed, a sheltered kitchen that slides out, built-in roof rack, and steps on the side, plus enough dry storage to hold two motorcycles. Potential states that in the United States, the Adventure 1 will be road legal in states states where UTVs and Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) can be licensed on non-highway roads. It can also be flat-towed as a camper for road trips and brought directly to trailheads with a full battery to explore with.

When the electric RV is let loose off road, its vehicle control system will scan the trail ahead using a curated sensor suite that can proactively adapt torque and suspension to ensure an optimal, smooth ride. Thanks to its low center of gravity, Potential Motors promises the Adventure 1 will be extremely agile through tough off-road terrain. Here are some additional specs:

604 horsepower

737 ft-lbs. torque

100 miles of off-road range

2,550 liter interior volume (90 cubic feet)

12.9″ ground clearance

40-degree approach angles

45-degree departure angle

29-degree breakover angle

Dimensions: 64″ wide x 178″ long (height TBC)

105″ wheelbase

The Adventure 1 starts at an MSRP of $136,600

A production-intent prototype of the Adventure 1 off-road electric RV is set to make its public debut at the Overland Expo East in Arrington, Virginia October 7 to 9. Production is expected to begin in 2024 followed by deliveries in 2025, so there will definitely be some wait time, but Potential said it will begin taking pre-orders later this month.

If you’re interested, you’ll definitely want to get a pre-order in quickly, because Potential Motors says it only intends to build a maximum of a couple hundred units of the Adventure 1 when production begins. The company told us it is exploring additional models for the future but cannot provide any further details at this time. We will follow this startup’s progress and report back in the future.

