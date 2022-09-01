Electric scooter giant Yadea remains largest two-wheel EV brand with 104% export volume surge

Yadea, the world’s largest electric scooter maker, keeps the ball rolling in the first half of 2022 as export volumes surge 104%. Rising global demand for two-wheel EVs is driving Yadea’s overseas expansion.

You’re missing out if you’ve never ridden on an electric scooter. It’s one of the easiest, most environmentally friendly ways to travel, and it’s way more fun with an electric motor.

The global electric scooter has taken off in the past few years as more options hit the market and new incentives to reduce emissions are introduced. A recent study shows that the e-scooter market is anticipated to double from $20.87 billion last year to over $50 billion by the end of 2030, and Yadea is taking advantage of the new trend with a wide range of two-wheel EV options like electric scooters and e-bikes that make urban travel more efficient and way more exciting.

The EV scooter maker introduced standing electric scooters in 2021 with the Yadea KS5 and KS5 Pro. Both models are lightweight and easy to maneuver around busy city streets, a feature you don’t think of until you own one.

In April, Yadea released the KS3 lite urban electric scooter weighing just over 30 pounds with a low starting price of around $379.

With another strong performance in the first half of 2022, Yadea extends its reign as the largest two-wheel EV brand across the globe.

Yadea KS5 kick scooter Source: Yadea

Yadea’s two-wheel EVs see high demand in the first half of 2022

Yadea’s first half earnings show impressive growth despite a challenging economy in its home market of China, which has dealt with several issues this year that are limiting economic growth.

For instance, China implemented a “zero-covid” policy after a resurgence of Covid, and lockdowns caused growth to slow as consumers were locked in their homes again.

Despite this, Yadea’s products remain in high demand, not only in China but around the world. Yadea’s export volume rose 104% as global consumers increasingly seek affordable two-wheel EV options.

You can now find Yadea’s EV products worldwide in 100 countries and regions. In fact, in June, Yadea unveiled an entire product line in Spain as more people venture into electric options. Yadea says the company’s success is thanks to the investments it has poured into the business over the past few years.

More importantly, Yadea’s breakthrough technology, its TTFAR carbon fiber 2.0 lithium battery, is the first of its kind featuring the largest capacity lithium battery. Yadea sells its lithium (and other new energy tech) products for EVs, which saw sales grow 55% in the first half of 2022.

Overall, Yadea’s overall sales rose 13.5%, reaching 14.051 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) as demand for electric two-wheelers continues climbing just about everywhere.

