Yadea KS3 Lite urban electric scooter launched with ultra-low entry price

The newly unveiled Yadea KS3 Lite electric scooter has just been launched as the brand’s latest low-cost, lightweight electric scooter designed for urban commuters.

Yadea is the largest electric scooter manufacturer in the world. The Jiangsu, China-based company produces everything from smaller kick scooters to larger seated scooters.

As the name implies, the KS3 Lite falls on the lightweight end of Yadea’s product lineup.

The scooter weighs in at just 30.7 lb (13.9 kg) and has specs more in line with most entry-level electric scooters like those from US-based competitors. However, Yadea is often considered to be a higher quality brand than most budget-level offerings.

At just $379, plus another $76 coupon on Amazon currently bringing the price to just $303, the KS3 Lite is definitely in the budget category.

Even so, its specs are still respectable.

The KS3 Lite touts a top speed of 15.6 mph (25 km/h) and can apparently climb a 14% grade thanks to its 500W motor.

The scooter is also rated for a maximum weight of 220 lb (100 kg), so this isn’t just some kid’s electric scooter.

The range is somewhat limited thanks to a rather small 36V and 5.2Ah battery with just 187 Wh of capacity. That’s only enough for 12 miles (20 km) of range, though this type of scooter is generally used for short-distance riding in urban settings.

The scooter includes LED lighting, a front drum brake, rear regenerative braking, and connectivity with Yadea’s smartphone app.

I had the chance to test out that app when I reviewed Yadea’s larger KS3 and KS5 Pro electric scooters.

Those scooters are a bit heftier, but also offer higher speeds and longer ranges, plus front wheel suspension. They’re also a little heavier on the wallet though, so the KS3 Lite is likely the better option for anyone shopping on a tight budget.

Just for fun though, you can check out my video below testing the KS3 and KS5 Pro electric scooters.

Oh, and for the record: I have no idea what is going on in that lead image. Anytime my feet go above my head while riding a scooter, I’m having a bad day.

