Quick Charge Podcast: August 25, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla sends cease and desist to billionaire running smear campaign
- Tesla is doubling Supercharger design team in Canada, pushing to build more charging stations
- Tesla (TSLA) stock splits, gets new target at $360 a share
- Tesla’s former energy head launches startup to compete against Powerwall with key partners
- Mercedes-Benz rolls first EQS SUVs roll off US assembly line – will it still qualify for tax credits?
- Ford reopens Mach-e orderbank, pricing, colors, and range updates
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.