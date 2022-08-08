Mercedes-Benz launches training program to deepen employee EV Knowledge

Luxury German automaker Mercedes-Benz is launching the Mercedes EQ experience, an immersive EV training program to deepen employee knowledge. The program aims to energize, educate, and electrify Mercedes team members around its new EV sub-brand.

Mercedes is holding the three-day EV training program in Alabama, where the automaker recently opened a battery factory for US-built EV batteries. The luxury automaker has been gearing up for its electric transition since announcing its new strategic plan in October 2020.

The company outlined its ambitious goals with a “clear commitment to the full electrification of our product portfolio.” Then, last July, Mercedes reiterated its goals, saying the company is going all-electric by 2030.

Mercedes gave it a good effort with its first electric models produced, such as the EQC SUV. But, Daimler released the new Mercedes EQ line to be the intelligent electric mobility brand of the future.

The new Mercedes EV program is the automaker’s latest commitment to going all in on electric. The Mercedes EQ lineup currently includes:

Mercedes-Benz EQS – A fully electric sedan with a 350-mile range and 107.8 kWh battery capacity from the Mercedes S class

Mercedes-Benz EQB – An all-electric compact SUV (fits up to seven) that can charge from 10% to 80% in about 30 mins with DC fast charging stations

Mercedes-Benz EQE – Coming in 2023, a fully electric sedan with a spacious, maximum comfort experience that will be part of the Mercedes E line

The automaker is aiming to be a leader in electric driving with the Mercedes EQ line. With this in mind, Mercedes is holding the three-day EV program to help provide a seamless EV experience from browsing to buying.

Mercedes-Benz battery plant in Alabama Source: Mercedes-Benz

Why is Mercedes-Benz holding an EV training program?

As legacy automakers transition to electric vehicles, it creates a new experience for both customers and employees. Sure, from the outside, many of these vehicles look similar. But, it’s what’s on the inside that matters.

This is why Mercedes is holding the EV program, to ensure all team members are on the same page.

EVs are built entirely differently than traditional cars. Instead of hundreds of moving parts, EVs have one: the motor. Furthermore, EVs can be easier and cheaper to maintain. Lisa Rosenfieldm, GM of Mercedes-Benz academy, says:

The Mercedes EQ experience is a fully immersive learning event designed to leave participants not only energized about our brand’s electric future, but also confident explaining the benefits and technology to our customers.

The first day features a meet and greet as the instructor kicks things off. Participants will then take part in four interactive sessions to learn about Mercedes-Benz’s history, technology, and the future of the EQ line. During the second day, individuals will participate in a hands-on activity about EV building block tech while learning how to address customers looking for EQ models.

The third and final day of the program will consist of dynamic EV driving experiences to explain the technology powering Mercedes vehicles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More. Add Electrek to your Google News feed with one click.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.