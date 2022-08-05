Podcast: Tesla Cyber Roundup, Jaguar I-Pace fire, BMW i4 review, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla’s Cyber Roundup annual meeting, a concerning Jaguar I-Pace fire, our BMW i4 review, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Watch Tesla (TSLA) Cyber Roundup annual shareholder’s meeting and follow the news
- Elon Musk teases new Tesla factory in Canada
- Tesla teases Optimus humanoid robot prototype with new image
- Tesla (TSLA) announces it produced its 3 millionth electric car
- Tesla Model Y is on track to be the world’s best-selling car
- Tesla Cybertruck update: Higher price and production equipment coming
- Tesla is testing new version of Solar Roof (v3.5) on employee’s homes
- Tesla finally starts taking Model S and Model X orders in Europe again
- The Electrek Review: BMW i4 eDrive40 is low effort but still highly enjoyable experience
- Jaguar I-Pace catches on fire again – is this another Bolt EV battery fire situation?
- Lucid (LCID) crashes as it slashes 2022 production guidance and burns through $800M
