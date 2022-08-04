Watch Tesla (TSLA) Cyber Roundup annual shareholder’s meeting and follow the news

Tesla (TSLA) is holding its annual shareholder’s meeting, which is now called Cyber Roundup, and you can watch it below while following all the most important news coming out of the event.

It starts today at 4:30 PM Central Time at Tesla Gigafactory Texas.

Like every company, Tesla has to hold an annual shareholder’s meeting where shareholders vote on some items like director appointments, stockholder proposals, and some special items.

This year, the main special item is a proposed 3-for-1 stock split.

Shareholders are also going to vote on re-electing Ira Ehrenpreis and Kathleen WilsonThompson as directors, on reducing director terms to two years, and eliminating applicable supermajority voting requirements. Tesla shareholders have been able to vote by proxy prior to the meeting, and it is very likely that they will announce that all those proposals have been adopted following the reading of them during the formal part of the meeting.

After that, shareholders who submitted proposals will be given a few minutes to present them and the company will announce early voting results for those; they are all related to company governance, and the board has asked shareholders to vote against them. Historically, those get shut down when the board asks to vote against them.

That will be the end of the formal part of the Tesla annual meeting, and then CEO Elon Musk is expected to go on stage to give a presentation that is going to be called “Cyber Roundup.”

You can watch the presentation live right here via Youtube starting at 4:30 PM CT:

Generally, the annual presentation includes a recap of Tesla’s history and more specifically of the year.

Following the presentation, Musk – and sometimes other Tesla executives – are going to take questions from shareholders; both people live at the event.

Here are some of the most upvoted questions:

When will the stock split be?

How does Tesla intend to utilize cash in the coming few years? Will Tesla increase capex, share buybacks, dividends, or acquisitions?

How many factories are necessary to achieve long term target of 20 million vehicles per year?

When the cybertruck pricing is released, will all who ordered before it was taken down be grandfathered in, or will they have to reconfigure? When will pricing be released?

How is Tesla viewing the geopolitical risk between the US and China?

Tesla isn’t likely to make major announcements, especially when it relates to new products, as the company prefers to keep those for separate events. The company has its “Tesla AI Day” coming on September 30th.

But we still expect some newsworthy comments coming out of the event, and we will post them here:

Tune in at 4:30 PM CT to follow the Tesla Cyber Roundup.

