Tesla (TSLA) announces 3-for-1 stock split

Fred Lambert

- Jun. 10th 2022 2:19 pm PT

tesla tsla montreal
0

Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it is going to put a three-for-one stock split to a shareholder vote at its upcoming annual meeting.

The company announced its intentions to do another stock split back in March, but it didn’t reveal the details.

Today, as part of the release of its prospectus for its 2022 annual shareholder meeting, Tesla announced that it is going with a three-for-one stock split – meaning that if you own one Tesla share, you will get two more.

The automaker is asking shareholders to approve increasing its common stock to 6,000,000,000 shares in order to enable the stock split:

The primary purpose of the Authorized Shares Amendment is to facilitate a 3-for-1 split of our common stock in the form of a stock dividend (the “Stock Split”). As of June 6, 2022, we have 1,036,390,569 shares of common stock outstanding, and the current number of authorized shares of our common stock is 2,000,000,000, which is insufficient to effectuate the Stock Split. Our Board intends to approve the Stock Split, subject to and contingent upon stockholder approval of the Authorized Shares Amendment.

As a reason for the stock split, Tesla notes that its stock price increased by 43% since the last stock split and lowering the price per share will help accessibility with employee stock options and retail investors.

The company wrote in the prospectus:

Our success depends on attracting and retaining excellent talent, not only through providing a respectful, safe, inclusive and equitable workplace, but also through offering outstanding benefits and highly competitive compensation packages. Unlike other manufacturers, we offer every employee the option of receiving equity. Since our stock split in August 2020 to June 6, 2022, our stock price has risen 43.5%. While this value appreciation has led to our employees benefiting enormously through the years, we want to make sure all employees, no matter when they join, have access to the same advantages. We believe the Stock Split would help reset the market price of our common stock so that our employees will have more flexibility in managing their equity, all of which, in our view, may help maximize stockholder value. In addition, as retail investors have expressed a high level of interest in investing in our stock, we believe the Stock Split will also make our common stock more accessible to our retail shareholders.

Tesla’s last stock split dates back just a few years ago in 2020. At the time, Tesla’s stock was trading at around $1,300 a share, but the stock-split announcement sent its stock price surging to a record high of $2,000 a share.

The split resulted in the price per share being reset at around $460 and a valuation of about $430 billion.

Today, Tesla’s stock trades at around $700 per share and a market capitalization of $720 billion. If the stock were to trade at the same level by the time the stock split goes through, Tesla’s stock would be trading at ~$233 per share.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
TSLA stock

TSLA stock

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger