Quick Charge Podcast: August 4, 2022

- Tesla (TSLA) is about to earn its ‘blue chip’ status and climb out of the ‘junk bond’ dumpster
- US-built 2023 VW ID.4 starts lower at $37,495, under $30k after credits
- Ford EV sales outpace segment, gains EV market share
- Lucid (LCID) crashes as it slashes 2022 production guidance and burns through $800M
- Fisker Q2 report: Over 56k Ocean reservations, test cars, plus PEAR and Project Ronin updates
- Lordstown Q2 2022 earnings highlights, Endurance EV update
- Nikola Q2 2022 earnings: rising Tre BEV deliveries, remains on track for rest of the year
