Ford has already delivered F-150 Lightning trucks to customers in all 50 states

Lightning strikes quickly and often it would seem. According to news from Ford Motor Company this morning, customers in all 50 states have received F-150 Lightning pickups just two months after deliveries began. Here are a few of those customers’ stories.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the first all-electric pickup from the blue oval brand and has the makings of being a game changer in EV adoption, particularly in the United States where the F-Series is the long-running champion in trucks.

First Lightning deliveries began this past May and early customer feedback has been encouraging. Now that those lucky early customers have had a chance to explore all the Ford F-150 Lightning has to offer, they have documented some of their time with the electric pickup in action.

This morning, Ford announced that it has put a blue pin in each and every state on its office map, marking F-150 Lightning deliveries in all 50 US territories.

Ford shares some of its happy F-150 Lightning customers

Alongside news of its nationwide deliveries of the F-150 Lightning, Ford highlighted some of its early truck customers scattered around the US, including Hawaii and Maryland.

This includes Emre and Nadine Gol and the new Lariat they use for their remodeling business in Texas – the state that has seen the highest number of Lightning deliveries to date. Emre shared his experience so far:

This truck is a workhorse. We have driven more than 3,000 miles already and towed and carried hundreds of pounds of concrete in the frunk.

In Alaska, Jeff and Tammy Head have been using their F-150 Lightning to tow their boat from Anchorage about three hours to the Kenai River to go salmon fishing. More than anything, these perspectives provide evidence that EV adoption is growing. Furthermore, electrified vehicles, even trucks, are capable of supporting people’s lives in both work and play.

Back in November of 2021, Ford was reporting that nearly 80% of its 160k reservation holders (at the time) would be purchasing their first EV, should they move forward with their Lightning purchase. More evidence that the average consumer’s ears are starting to perk up thanks to this electrified version of the famed F-Series pickup.

To date, Ford is reporting only 4,400 F-150 Lightnings sold in North America, but plans to share its July numbers later today. Despite a somewhat slow ramp up, consumer demand remains high and Ford is still working to bolster Lightning production to try and keep up.

Electrek’s take

This is most certainly a fluff piece from Ford, but I find it refreshing once in a while to remind ourselves how far this industry has come, and how quickly it’s moving forward. Plus you can only report on so many failed startups and lackluster SPAC mergers before you need a serotonin boost.

I’m sure I’m not alone in admitting I’m a tad jealous that these customers have a Ford F-150 Lightning to play with, but I’m truly happy for them. Plus envy green isn’t really my color.

Aside from Ford’s brief mention of sales numbers, there’s not much to report here other than a speedy but small rollout, and some satisfied customers. Not that Ford is going to send out a press release highlighting negative customer reviews.

It will be interesting to see how many for Lightnings were sold this past month as we hit the halfway mark in 2022. More on that later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.