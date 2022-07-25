Finish out the summer with no gas or oil: SKIL 20V 18-inch electric mower $255 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of having to run to the gas station to fill up a container with fossil fuel just to mow the yard? Well, it’s time to kick that habit to the curb. Today, we found the SKIL 20V 18-inch cordless electric mower on sale for $255 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

SKIL’s 20V 18-inch cordless electric mower sees first discount

Today, Amazon is offering the SKIL PWRCore 20V 18-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $255 shipped. Down from $300, this marks the lowest price that we’ve seen at Amazon and is also one of the first discounts to date. This brushless mower comes with two 4Ah batteries as well as a dual port charger. The digital brushless motor delivers “efficient, high-performance power” without having to use a single drop of gas or oil. This also allows you to start it with the press of a button, which is far easier than pulling the ripcord on your traditional mower. You’ll find the single-lever height adjustment lets you choose from six preset heights to dial in quickly and easily how tall you want the grass to be. Plus, the handle is both telescoping and folding so you can store this mower just about anywhere. Another benefit is that the 20V batteries work with SKIL’s other PWRCore 20V lineup of tools, including drills, saws, and even string trimmers or blowers, making today’s purchase quite versatile.

Swagtron EB-6 Bandit delivers a more affordable e-bike with 18.6MPH speeds at $800 (Save $100)

Amazon now offers the Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-Bike for $799.99 shipped. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings in order to mark the best in over a year. This is also one of the first markdowns in 2022 period and the best price since before last summer. Delivering a more affordable way to hit the streets on an EV this summer, the Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-Bike features a 350W motor front and center for enabling 18.6MPH top speeds. That drives the pair of 20-inch wheels which are coated in a 4-inch fat tire design that means you can even handle traversing less even terrain. There’s also a 7-speed Shimano shifting system to help out with off-road cruising to round out the package alongside an aluminum frame and 20-mile range.

Greenworks 40V Gold Box has mowers at $175, trimmers for $44, chainsaws down to $84, and much more

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a large selection of 40V Greenworks yard tools at 30-40% off yielding all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board in today’s sale. Discounted today is among some of Greenworks’ most popular products including its 14-inch cordless electric lawn mower for $175, which is down from its normal going rate of $250. Plus, you’ll also find the Cordless Axial Blower stand for $105, down from $150. We have several other favorites from the sale, so be sure to check them all out below.

20-inch cordless electric mower with two batteries: $280

24″ Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer, Tool Only: $81

12″ Chainsaw tool only: $84

13″ Cordless String Trimmer / Edger, Tool Only: $44

much more including portable fans, pressure washers pole saws and inverters.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the SKIL electric mower deal above, if you keep read, you'll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it'll be listed below.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you're looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop.

Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more

After shopping the SKIL electric mower deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring.

