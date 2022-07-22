Florida’s EV chargers are about to double in number, with 6,000+ on the way

Auckland, New Zealand-based Invisible Urban Charging (IUC), which offers “end-to-end charging as a service,” is going to roll out more than 6,000 EV chargers in Florida, mostly at commercial sites and parking lots.

Once the EV chargers for all models are fully deployed, IUC will have doubled the number of EV chargers in Florida, and IUC will become the largest EV charger operator in the state.

Stuff in New Zealand explains:

IUC will sign contracts with real estate owners, developers, parking lot operators and other clients who pay the company a monthly fee once chargers are installed. Motorists pay to use them through an IUC charging app. The initial phase involves 3,827 chargers being installed over the next 12 months in Florida, mainly in the Orlando and Tampa areas, with at least 50 chargers available at each site, according to the company.

IUC partners with major property owners to provide onsite EV charging, and it’s kicking off by partnering with Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company at Truist Plaza at Church Street Station in Orlando. It’s partnering with Jones Lang LaSalle, a Chicago-headquartered global property development and management company to install the chargers.

Nigel Broomhall, cofounder and chief executive officer of IUC, said:

EV charger infrastructure is a critical piece of the puzzle that will accelerate the shift to electric transport. By rolling out high volumes of EV chargers, we encourage more people to drive electric sooner. We expect our rollout will also help add high-paying local jobs, and more EVs will improve air quality, make Florida cities quieter and cleaner, reduce the dependance on foreign oil, and assist in help reduce the impacts of climate change.

