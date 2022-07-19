Quick Charge Podcast: July 19, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 2024 Chevy Blazer EV: Up to 320-mile range, $45-$66k MSRP, ‘Police Pursuit’
- Tesla Supercharger V4 design revealed in new station plan
- Tesla found 1% liable in fatal crash of a teen it dedicated a feature to
- Tesla Fremont factory has produced its 2 millionth electric car
- Tesla vehicles reach Mount Everest base camp for the first time
- Tesla might double its electric cars on Australian roads by end of year to 50,000
- Porsche shares hardware and software updates coming to 2023 model year Taycan
- Porsche CEO confirms novel three-row, all-electric SUV, and 718 sports car by mid-decade
