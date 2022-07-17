BLUETTI introduces e-gift cards: A more convenient way to shop for portable power stations

Shopping for someone looking for a high-quality energy storage solutions but not sure what product they prefer? Get them a new e-gift card from BLUETTI – an online store with over a decade of experience in portable energy stations and solar charging. BLUETTI gift cards are easy to use and offer a number of benefits including the ability to pay in instalments.

BLUETTI is a manufacturer of indoor and outdoor energy storage solutions built to promote future sustainability and provide an exceptionally eco-friendly experience to its customers in over seventy countries around the globe.

To boost its online shopping experience safely and conveniently, the company has introduced e-gift cards. BLUETTI Marketing Director James Ray spoke about the new digital gift option and what it means for sustainability:

When it comes to presents, recently a lot of people prefer to buy a gift card than other conventional gifts. We roll out this new BLUETTI E-Gift Card to ensure the recipients are flexible to buy a gift they’ll really treasure while helping to prevent unwanted presents from ending up in landfills.

Purchasing a BLUETTI E-Gift Card is easy and offers benefits

Whether it’s a gift for yourself or someone special in your life, BLUETTI’s new e-gift cards are easy to buy and redeem on any of the company’s products, whether it’s power stations, power banks, expansion battery packs, solar panels, or accessories.

Not sure exactly what you want? Take your time. E-gift cards never expire, so you can shop around or save up multiple digital codes for one massive haul. BLUETTI gift cards are entirely digital and come available in multiple denominations, starting at $999 all the way up to $8,000.

That may be a steep price for some to pay up front, but another perk to BLUETTI’s e-gift cards is the freedom to purchase them using installment payments. No need to break the bank.

First-time gift card customers will get $20 off for any order of $1,000 or more, but we recommend also signing up for the BLUETTI Plus free membership program to maximize your savings. In addition to accruing “BLUETTI Bucks” for future purchases, your money spent on gift cards qualifies for double bucks!

Anyone can buy a BLUETTI e-gift card (no additional processing fees will be charged), but there are additional discounts exclusive to VIPs based on BLUETTI’s tier system. (See above.)

How to redeem your BLUETTI credit online

Whether you’re the gifter or the giftee, redeeming a BLUETTI gift card online is simple:

Easy as 1-2-3 Step 1 – Confirm you’ve received your e-gift card A gift code will be delivered via email once the purchase is complete.

Click “view gift card” to check the value and get your gift code.

The card is immediately ready to use once you receive it. Step 2 – Fill your BLUETTI cart! This is the fun part. Shop for whatever BLUETTI products suit your needs, then head to the checkout page. The value of your e-gift card will automatically be deducted from the order total until it reaches zero. If the order amount exceeds the gift card value, the difference can be paid with an additional payment method. If the amount of the order is less than the balance, the rest will remain on the card for future BLUETTI purchases. Step 3 – Check your balance (if necessary) Any unused balance will be reflected after each purchase and will continue to be deducted from the e-gift card until it reaches zero. Note: Customers cannot reload an existing gift card and will need to buy another one for additional funds.

That’s it! BLUETTI e-gift cards are available for sale now and can make a wonderful gift for any occasion.

