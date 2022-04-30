Start taking advantage of membership rewards using the new BLUETTI Plus loyalty program

The portable power experts over at BLUETTI want to thank their ever-growing group of customers by rewarding their loyalty with a new incentive program. The BLUETTI Plus membership program is now available to sign up and immediately qualifies you for rewards like BLUETTI bucks to redeem at the company store.

You may already be familiar with the BLUETTI lineup of portable power stations and solar charging panels, and you’ve hopefully taken a minute to peruse all the company has to offer. Whether you’re a new customer or a long time BLUETTI owner, you can now take advantage of membership rewards as soon as you sign up.

In addition to receiving points or “bucks” for every dollar spent at the company store, the BLUETTI Plus membership offers a multitude of opportunities to gain additional rewards you can redeem for the latest BLUETTI products. James Ray, marketing director of BLUETTI spoke to the decision to offer the new membership program to savvy consumers like yourselves:

Our loyalty program is a brand extension of this appreciation for our community, a solution to increase the retention rate, and a way for us to show our current and future customers how much we value them.

After a quick sign up (which is completely free by the way), you’ll immediately receive 200 BLUETTI bucks and an additional 50 bucks for each sign in thereafter. Easy right? Lucky for you there are plenty of additional opportunities to maximize your rewards and become a top tier BLUETTI Plus member. Here’s how it breaks down.

The BLUETTI Plus membership offers a tiered structure

As you can see from the chart above, the BLUETTI Plus membership program was designed to match the identity of each of its members and their spending habits, offering benefits to all, while rewarding the most loyal spenders.

Any member that spends more than $10 at the BLUETTI store immediately becomes an Insider, qualifying for rewards such as 1 BLUETTI Buck for every dollar spent. Even one single purchase from BLUETTI starts putting reward bucks in your membership account with plenty of opportunities to earn more.

Moving up the VIP ladder, members who spend at least $5,000 enter the Connoisseur tier, qualifying for x1.5 BLUETTI bucks on every purchase, plus an additional 1,000 bucks in rewards points. As you can see, the more you spend, the higher your VIP status and the greater your multiplier for additional rewards.

As a member, you will also be the first to receive seasonal promotions and priority for newly released BLUETTI products. Additionally, the BLUETTI Plus membership allows you to place orders for special sales, redeem gifts or vouchers using points, and receive free gifts on your birthday. Your coworkers may have forgotten your birthday last year, but BLUETTI won’t.

Other ways to earn BLUETTI rewards

Realistically, not everyone is going to spend over $30,000 on BLUETTI products and reach the coveted Sogen Master tier, and that’s okay. The BLUETTI Plus membership is designed to give all members benefits, no matter how big or small their order carts are.

The company has also shared some additional ways new members can immediately start stowing away those BLUETTI bucks.

BLUETTI Membership Task Reward Place an order 1 BLUETTI Buck per $1 spent Create an account 200 BLUETTI Bucks Complete profile 200 BLUETTI Bucks Sign in 50 BLUETTI Bucks each time Share on Facebook 100 BLUETTI Bucks Like BLUETTI on Facebook 100 BLUETTI Bucks Follow BLUETTI on Instagram 100 BLUETTI Bucks Leave a review 300 BLUETTI Bucks Refer a friend 2 BLUETTI Bucks per $1 spent by referral Enter birthday 100 BLUETTI Bucks Subscribe to BLUETTI newsletter 200 BLUETTI Bucks

There is no limit to how many BLUETTI bucks you earn, but spend them wisely and timely. Your bucks are available to redeem for twelve months from the day you are rewarded them. Why not sign up and start accruing those BLUETTI bucks? It is free after all.

