RYOBI’s 54-inch 115Ah riding mower cuts 3.5 acres per charge at $5,199, more in New Green Deals

If you have a larger yard, then it’s likely you have a riding mower. Well, if that mower is gas-powered, it’s time to make a change. RYOBI’s 54-inch riding mower doesn’t use gas or oil in order to cut 3.5 acres of yard on a single charge. Normally $5,499, this massive mower is on sale for $5,199 right now, which saves $300 from its normal going rate, marking the third-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Cut 3.5 acres of grass on a single charge of RYOBI’s riding mower

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a wide selection of RYOBI outdoor lawn tools at up to $300 off. Our top pick is the RYOBI 48V 54-inch 115Ah Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $5,199 shipped. Normally fetching $5,499, today’s deal saves $300 from its normal going rate and marks the third-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to tackle larger yards without gas or oil, RYOBI’s massive mower can handle up to 3.5 acres on a single charge thanks to its 115Ah battery. This large capacity allows you to handle more mowing before having to plug back in. You’ll also find built-in LED headlights, a zero turn mechanism, and a large 54-inch cutting deck in tow here. Don’t forget to check out Home Depot’s sale for all the other ways you can save on upgrading your outdoor kit.

GEN3 discounts all of its in-stock e-bikes to $899 in latest sale (Save $300)

GEN3 is currently marking all of its in-stock e-bikes down to $899 with free shipping when you use the code SUMMER at checkout. Our favorite sale is the Stride which falls to the aforementioned $899 from its normal going rate of $1,199 direct from GEN3 and $1,500 going rate at Best Buy, beating our previous mention of $1,100 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take you on trips all over the city this summer, the GEN3 Stride e-bike features a 500W motor and five different levels of pedal assist that can bring you up to speeds of 20 MPH. On top of that, it can go as far as 40 miles on a single charge, which means you can head to work, stop by the store, and ride home all without plugging in. Of course, no gas or oil is required for using this e-bike, making it more economical than driving an ICE car around.

Save $150 on Segway’s summer-ready electric Ninebot Kickscooter Max at $750 (2022 low)

Wellbots is currently offering the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max for $749.99 shipped when code DAD150 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is matching the 2022 low at $150 off while undercutting Amazon’s concurrent discount by $130. With summer weather setting in, now is the perfect time to lock-in an electric ride for the upcoming months and Segway’s Ninebot Max delivers just the solution. This electric scooter arrives with a 350W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6 MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting, or even just joyrides around the block.

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the Delfast Top 3.0 Electric Dirt Bike for $6,399 shipped with the code ELEK200 at checkout. Today’s deal saves $200 from its normal going rate, beats our last mention by an additional $100, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most e-bikes can go 20, 30, or even 50 miles on a charge, you’ll end up having to plug in before the day’s over on longer trips most of the time. Well, the Delfast ensures that you can get just about anywhere on a single charge. With a 200 mile range per charge, this electric dirt bike has a similar range to many smaller cars and other full-sized EVs. It also features a top speed of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the road since it’s a class 2 e-bike, giving you the ability to travel at near-highway speeds in permitted areas. Don’t forget to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

