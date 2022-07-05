Enjoy a gas-free experience with Greenworks’ 24V string trimmer at $58, more in New Green Deals

If you’re looking for a way to give your yard a finishing touch without using any gas or oil, then do we have the New Green Deal for you. Today, we found the Greenworks 24V 12-inch cordless electric string trimmer on sale for $58 at Amazon, which comes in at $32 below its normal going rate and beats the Woot sale going on today by an additional $2. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Greenworks string trimmer doesn’t need gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $57.58 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this model normally goes for $90 at Amazon, is on sale for $60 at Woot today, and this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. You’ll find that this string trimmer is a great way to put the finishing touches on the yard after a long day of mowing and lawn care. There’s an adjustable telescoping aluminum shaft which features a 3-position pivoting head as well. It can function as a traditional string trimmer as well as an edger which makes it quite versatile all around. This Greenworks string trimmer also uses 0.065-inch line and there’s an auto-feed head so you can easily and simply advance the line when needed. Plus, it’s part of Greenworks’ 24V battery platform making today’s deal compatible with your existing tool lineup. The included battery also doubles as a portable power bank for your smartphone thanks to the inclusion of a USB-A output. Of course, no gas or oil is required at all for the tool to function as well, making the 24V Greenworks string trimmer even more environmentally-friendly.

Save $150 on Segway’s summer-ready electric Ninebot Kickscooter Max at $750 (2022 low)

Wellbots is currently offering the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max for $749.99 shipped when code DAD150 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is matching the 2022 low at $150 off while undercutting Amazon’s concurrent discount by $130. With summer weather setting in, now is the perfect time to lock-in an electric ride for the upcoming months and Segway’s Ninebot Max delivers just the solution. This electric scooter arrives with a 350W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6 MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting, or even just joyrides around the block.

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the Delfast Top 3.0 Electric Dirt Bike for $6,399 shipped with the code ELEK200 at checkout. Today’s deal saves $200 from its normal going rate, beats our last mention by an additional $100, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most e-bikes can go 20, 30, or even 50 miles on a charge, you’ll end up having to plug in before the day’s over on longer trips most of the time. Well, the Delfast ensures that you can get just about anywhere on a single charge. With a 200 mile range per charge, this electric dirt bike has a similar range to many smaller cars and other full-sized EVs. It also features a top speed of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the road since it’s a class 2 e-bike, giving you the ability to travel at near-highway speeds in permitted areas. Don’t forget to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Greenworks electric string trimmer deal above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more

After shopping the Greenworks electric string trimmer deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.