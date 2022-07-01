Tesla offers free Supercharging to encourage off-peak charging during travels for holidays

Fred Lambert

- Jul. 1st 2022 7:01 am PT

0

Tesla is offering free Supercharging during off-peak hours at select locations during the 4th of July weekend to help with traffic during busy travel days.

As we previously reported, Tesla has been having a hard time keeping up its charging infrastructure growth with its fleet growth over the last few years.

Its deliveries are growing at a roughly 50% annual rate while its Supercharger is closer to a 30% annual growth rate.

It is causing some stress on Tesla owners who are experiencing wait times to access a Sueprchager stall at some busy stations, especially during popular travel times like holidays.

Over the last few years, Tesla has been implementing a solution to try to help by offering free or discounted charging during off-peak hours during high travel times.

The automaker is bringing back the strategy for the fourth of July weekend this year.

Tesla wrote on its website:

Avoid the rush this Fourth of July holiday and charge for free during off-peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States.

It is valid from today until Monday, but interestingly, Tesla decided to only apply it to only a few stations in five states in the US:

Arizona, California and Nevada

Times

Before 9 AM and after 6 PM

Locations

  • Kingman, AZ
  • Kingman, AZ – West Andy Devine
  • Baker, CA
  • Bakersfield, CA – Copus Road (Limited Amenities)
  • Bakersfield, CA – I-5
  • Barstow, CA
  • Barstow, CA – East Main Street
  • Barstow, CA – Tanger Way
  • Beaumont, CA
  • Buttonwillow, CA
  • Cabazon, CA
  • Cabazon, CA – Morongo Trail
  • Hesperia, CA
  • Indio, CA
  • Needles, CA
  • Palm Springs, CA
  • Rancho Mirage, CA
  • Tejon Ranch, CA
  • Tejon Ranch, CA – Outlets at Tejon Pkwy
  • Yermo, CA
  • Primm, NV

Oklahoma and Texas

Times

Before 11 AM and after 8 PM

Locations

  • Ardmore, OK
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Columbus, TX
  • Denton, TX
  • Flatonia, TX
  • Katy, TX

Presumably, Tesla expects those stations to be the busiest this weekend ,and the incentives should help lower traffic during the day.

Supercharger costs at those locations can go up to $0.58 per kWh; therefore, free Supercharging can easily save between $20 and $100 depending on the length of a road trip.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Supercharger

Tesla Supercharger

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger