Tesla offers free Supercharging to encourage off-peak charging during travels for holidays

Tesla is offering free Supercharging during off-peak hours at select locations during the 4th of July weekend to help with traffic during busy travel days.
As we previously reported, Tesla has been having a hard time keeping up its charging infrastructure growth with its fleet growth over the last few years.
Its deliveries are growing at a roughly 50% annual rate while its Supercharger is closer to a 30% annual growth rate.
It is causing some stress on Tesla owners who are experiencing wait times to access a Sueprchager stall at some busy stations, especially during popular travel times like holidays.
Over the last few years, Tesla has been implementing a solution to try to help by offering free or discounted charging during off-peak hours during high travel times.
The automaker is bringing back the strategy for the fourth of July weekend this year.
Tesla wrote on its website:
Avoid the rush this Fourth of July holiday and charge for free during off-peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States.
It is valid from today until Monday, but interestingly, Tesla decided to only apply it to only a few stations in five states in the US:
Arizona, California and Nevada
Times
Before 9 AM and after 6 PM
Locations
- Kingman, AZ
- Kingman, AZ – West Andy Devine
- Baker, CA
- Bakersfield, CA – Copus Road (Limited Amenities)
- Bakersfield, CA – I-5
- Barstow, CA
- Barstow, CA – East Main Street
- Barstow, CA – Tanger Way
- Beaumont, CA
- Buttonwillow, CA
- Cabazon, CA
- Cabazon, CA – Morongo Trail
- Hesperia, CA
- Indio, CA
- Needles, CA
- Palm Springs, CA
- Rancho Mirage, CA
- Tejon Ranch, CA
- Tejon Ranch, CA – Outlets at Tejon Pkwy
- Yermo, CA
- Primm, NV
Oklahoma and Texas
Times
Before 11 AM and after 8 PM
Locations
- Ardmore, OK
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Columbus, TX
- Denton, TX
- Flatonia, TX
- Katy, TX
Presumably, Tesla expects those stations to be the busiest this weekend ,and the incentives should help lower traffic during the day.
Supercharger costs at those locations can go up to $0.58 per kWh; therefore, free Supercharging can easily save between $20 and $100 depending on the length of a road trip.
