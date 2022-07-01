Tesla offers free Supercharging to encourage off-peak charging during travels for holidays

Tesla is offering free Supercharging during off-peak hours at select locations during the 4th of July weekend to help with traffic during busy travel days.

As we previously reported, Tesla has been having a hard time keeping up its charging infrastructure growth with its fleet growth over the last few years.

Its deliveries are growing at a roughly 50% annual rate while its Supercharger is closer to a 30% annual growth rate.

It is causing some stress on Tesla owners who are experiencing wait times to access a Sueprchager stall at some busy stations, especially during popular travel times like holidays.

Over the last few years, Tesla has been implementing a solution to try to help by offering free or discounted charging during off-peak hours during high travel times.

The automaker is bringing back the strategy for the fourth of July weekend this year.

Tesla wrote on its website:

Avoid the rush this Fourth of July holiday and charge for free during off-peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States.

It is valid from today until Monday, but interestingly, Tesla decided to only apply it to only a few stations in five states in the US:

Arizona, California and Nevada

Times

Before 9 AM and after 6 PM

Locations

Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ – West Andy Devine

Baker, CA

Bakersfield, CA – Copus Road (Limited Amenities)

Bakersfield, CA – I-5

Barstow, CA

Barstow, CA – East Main Street

Barstow, CA – Tanger Way

Beaumont, CA

Buttonwillow, CA

Cabazon, CA

Cabazon, CA – Morongo Trail

Hesperia, CA

Indio, CA

Needles, CA

Palm Springs, CA

Rancho Mirage, CA

Tejon Ranch, CA

Tejon Ranch, CA – Outlets at Tejon Pkwy

Yermo, CA

Primm, NV

Oklahoma and Texas

Times

Before 11 AM and after 8 PM

Locations

Ardmore, OK

Oklahoma City, OK

Columbus, TX

Denton, TX

Flatonia, TX

Katy, TX

Presumably, Tesla expects those stations to be the busiest this weekend ,and the incentives should help lower traffic during the day.

Supercharger costs at those locations can go up to $0.58 per kWh; therefore, free Supercharging can easily save between $20 and $100 depending on the length of a road trip.

