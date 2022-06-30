Quick Charge Podcast: June 30, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla Model S Plaid breaks 200 mph top speed for the first time
- Tesla uses its electric semi truck to deliver Superchargers to Laguna Seca racetrack
- GM teases proving ground image of Chevy Silverado EV, street testing to follow
- Drako Dragon: A new 1.9-sec 0-60 mph electric hypercar in a luxury SUV format
- Aqua superPower turns on its first marine fast charger in US
