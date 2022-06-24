First discount of ONYX CTY2 e-bike with 60-mile range takes $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of driving everywhere and paying the high price of gas just to get to or from work? Well, the ONYX CTY2 e-bike is the perfect resolution to that problem, delivering the ability to get around town without a single drop of gas or oil. It’s powered by a battery, can ride up to 60 miles on a single charge, and reaches speeds of up to 20 MPH. Plus, it’s on sale for the first time that we’ve tracked at $200 off with out exclusive code at checkout, making it $3,500 to overhaul your daily routine. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Cruise around on the ONYX CTY2 e-bike with 60 mile range this summer

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX CTY2 City E-Bike for $3,499.99 shipped with the code MAC200 at checkout. Down from a list price of $3,699, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen since it was available on Indiegogo in 2018. The ONYX CTY2 is the brand’s more affordable e-bike that packs a 60-mile range and can travel at up to 20 MPH. While not quite as powerful as the ONYX RCR on sale below, you’ll find that the CTY2 is still a great way to get around town this summer. The 60 mile range makes it easy to travel to and from work without plugging in mid-day, and the 20 MPH top speed is plenty for standard errands. Plus, it connects to the ONYX BMS app on your iPhone or Android smartphone for monitoring the e-bike. Take a deeper dive in our launch coverage from earlier this year.

Cruise around on Segway’s Ninebot ES4 electric scooter at new 2022 low of $650 (Save $150)

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at only the third notable discount of the year at $150 off while beating our previous mention by $80. Today’s offer is also a new 2022 low, as well. Summer weather is rolling in across much of the nation and if you’re looking to usher in those more comfortable temperatures with some joyrides through town, it’s time to hit the streets and cruise around on EVs like the discounted Segway Ninebot ES4. Whether it’s for commuting to and from work or just for some fun, this electric kickscooter is up to the task with a 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down.

Get ready for summer trips with a 100W portable solar panel at $250

The official ROCKPALS Amazon storefront is offering its Updated Portable 100W Solar Panel with USB-A/C and DC outputs for $249.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $50 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all year. You’ll find that this portable solar panel folds up quite compact and allows you to easily bring it to the campsite or anywhere it’s needed. The panels combine to produce up to 100W of power on an 18V line. For outputs, you’ll find both USB-A and USB-C ports which combine to deliver up to 3.4A of power. There’s also a traditional 5.5×2.1mm DC jack so you can hook up the solar panel to portable power stations or other forms of batteries to recharge them throughout the day when you’re off-grid. Take a look at our hands-on review to dive deeper into what this portable solar panel has to offer.

ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range hits $3,999

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $3,999 shippedwith the code MAC350 at checkout. Part of the sale also waives tax in all states outside of NY, TX, and CA, delivering quite a bit of extra savings here. Normally, you’d pay $4,549 for this electric motorbike, though it’s on sale for $4,349 direct right now. Today’s deal saves an additional $100 over our last mention from May and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

The ONYX RCR e-bike is made to be both on-road and off-road, depending on how you choose to ride it. While normal e-bikes max out at around 25 MPH, this one can travel at up to 60 MPH. That’s pretty impressive for an e-bike, and it’ll allow you to get to and from work quickly, easily, and most importantly, without a single drop of gas or oil. Do keep in mind certain states require e-bikes to travel at slower speeds on the road, so ONYX has built an eco mode that lets you max out at 20 MPH if that’s the case where you live. The 23Ah battery allows for up to 75 miles of riding per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to travel to and from work. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

