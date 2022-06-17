Snapper’s 82V electric mower falls to best price in years at $479, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of all the standard walk-behind electric mowers, then take a look at the Snapper 82V self-propelled electric mower that’s on sale for $121 off at Amazon right now. Normally $600, today’s deal drops Snapper’s mower is discounted to $479 right now, which is the lowest price that we’ve seen in over a year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Snapper electric mower is self-propelled for ease of use

Amazon is offering the Snapper 21-inch 82V Self Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $479 shipped. Normally $600, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since mid-2020 when it hit $440. Designed to deliver up to 45 minutes of runtime with the included 2Ah batteries, this is the perfect way to take care of your lawn chores without gas or oil this year. It has a 21-inch steel mowing deck and even delivers a 3-in-1 design, which allows you to mulch, bag, or discharge depending on what’s needed at the time. There’s also load sensing technology which allows the mower to adjust the power delivered to ensure the blades sustain a proper speed when mowing. You’ll find that it starts with the push of a button, has seven height sizes, and the self-propelled 10-inch wheels mean that Snapper’s mower itself can move throughout the yard with ease.

Greenworks Father’s Day sale takes up to 40% off electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, more

In addition to the Snapper electric mower on sale above, Greenworks is heading into the weekend today by launching its annual Father’s Day sale. This time around, the brand is taking up to 40% off a selection of its popular electric outdoor tools with free shipping in orders over $75. Including all kinds of gear to keep your yard looking its best this summer, the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Electric Mower is down to $299.99. Typically fetching $390, today’s offer amounts to $90 in savings, beats the previous markdown by $30, and marks a new 2022 low. Capable of tackling mid-sized yards with its 45-minute runtime, this electric mower from Greenworks is powered by the same batteries as the rest of its 24V ecosystem. It features a 17-inch cutting deck that pairs with a 2-in-1 mulching and bagging system as well as adjustable height features and more to help keep your lawn tamed over the next few months.

All of the tools highlighted down below include a battery and charger to make sure you’re all set right out of the box. Though you can shop all of the options in the Greenworks Father’s Day sale for other discounts too including standalone batteries for extending the runtime of the brand’s 24V tools and more. Though here are some additional top picks:

ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range hits $3,999

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $3,999 shippedwith the code MAC350 at checkout. Part of the sale also waives tax in all states outside of NY, TX, and CA, delivering quite a bit of extra savings here. Normally, you’d pay $4,549 for this electric motorbike, though it’s on sale for $4,349 direct right now. Today’s deal saves an additional $100 over our last mention from May and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

The ONYX RCR e-bike is made to be both on-road and off-road, depending on how you choose to ride it. While normal e-bikes max out at around 25 MPH, this one can travel at up to 60 MPH. That’s pretty impressive for an e-bike, and it’ll allow you to get to and from work quickly, easily, and most importantly, without a single drop of gas or oil. Do keep in mind certain states require e-bikes to travel at slower speeds on the road, so ONYX has built an eco mode that lets you max out at 20 MPH if that’s the case where you live. The 23Ah battery allows for up to 75 miles of riding per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to travel to and from work. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Jackery Father’s Day sale offers new 2022 lows on power stations and solar panels from $153

Jackery is now launching a Father’s Day sale to score dad a new off-grid power solution for those upcoming camping trips, tailgates, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station at $450.50. Down from $530, today’s offer amounts to over $79 in savings while beating our previous mention by $27 to mark the best price of the year. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head to 9to5Toys for more top picks from the Jackery Father’s Day sale.

Throughout the rest of the Jackery Father’s Day sale, there are even deeper discounts available on higher-end power stations and bundles to go alongside entry-level offerings and the like. Everything is sitting at the best prices of the year, and some of which are on sale for the first times. We’ve picked out a few highlights at 9to5Toys.

Ride around town in style with $150 off Juiced Bikes e-bikes for Father’s Day

For Father’s Day, Juiced Bikes is offering $150 off its entire e-bike lineup when you use the code DAD150 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the RipRacer Class 3 at $1,549 with the aforementioned code. Down from $1,699, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked for this model and also is a new all-time low. This compact fat-tire e-bike has a massive 52V battery and 750W motor, with the class 3 version coming in with a 15Ah capacity. Opting for the class 3 model also delivers an AirTag compartment, improved water resistance, a 55 mile range, and 28 MPH max speed. All of this allows you to travel both on the streets and off-road with ease this summer, all without using a single drop of gas or oil. You can take a closer look at what we called a “fun-sized fat tire electric bike” in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

