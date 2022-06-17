Podcast: Tesla layoffs, big price hike, and more weirdness

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed the Tesla layoffs, a big price hike on Tesla’s entire lineup, and more weirdness with Elon Musk and the company.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) lays off more employees, and hourly ones this time despite Elon Musk’s comments
- Tesla is sending untrained employees to work on cars as service becomes problematic
- Tesla (TSLA) significantly increases its electric car prices across its lineup
- Tesla is considering sites for new factory in Canada and Mexico, along with the US
- Tesla Autopilot tops the list of most crashes on driver-assist features in new NHTSA report
- Elon Musk says that Lucid and Rivian are tracking toward bankruptcy
- NIO finally launches its ES7 SUV with 578-mile range and vehicle-to-load capabilities
- Ford stops Mustang Mach-E deliveries ahead of safety recall without fix for now
- Chevy Blazer EV gets revealed July 18, first official look
- Study finds more than a quarter of charging stations were nonfunctional
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.