RYOBI 40V cordless electric mower + two batteries falls to $289 (21% off), more in New Green Deals

Right now, Home Depot has plenty of ways to save with its Special Buy of the Day sale. One of our favorite discounts from this sale is the RYOBI 40V 18-inch cordless mower that's down to $289, which is a 21% discount and delivers $79 in savings.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide selection of RYOBI and Sun Joe electric yard tools on sale. One of our favorite discounts here is the RYOBI 40V 18-inch 2-in-1 Cordless Push Mower for $289 shipped. Down $79 from its normal going rate, today’s deal saves 21% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This ensures you’re ready to tackle yard chores without using a single drop of gas or oil. Not only does going electric save on having to buy fossil fuel every month, but it’s also much quieter than gas-powered tools. This mower also features seven height positions as well as the ability to either mulch or side discharge, depending on which works better for you. The two 40V 4Ah batteries are also compatible with other RYOBI tools, making today’s deal quite versatile overall. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Sun Joe Gold Box sale discounts 48V electric mower to $193 (Save 31%), more from $25

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Sun Joe electric outdoor tools and accessories starting at $25 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick amongst the rest of the deals falls to the 48V iON+ Cordless Brushless Lawn Mower Kit at $193.33. Down from $279, this is not only one of the first overall discounts to date, but also a new all-time low at 31% off. Sun Joe’s recent 16-inch cordless lawn mower has now gone on sale just in time to finally make last year’s yard care season the last one relying on gas and oil. This electric model will have you cutting the lawn all spring and into summer with an 800W motor that can go for nearly 2 hours with the included pair of iON+ batteries. There’s also adjustable cutting deck height as well as a 12-gallon collection bag on the back.

Throughout the rest of today’s sale, you’ll find an assortment of other ways to refresh your yard care kit ahead of summer. Pricing starts at $25 and includes everything from electric pressure washers to leaf blowers and more. And much like the lead deal, these discounts will only be available through the end of the day.

Ride around town in style with $150 off Juiced Bikes e-bikes for Father’s Day

For Father’s Day, Juiced Bikes is offering $150 off its entire e-bike lineup when you use the code DAD150 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the RipRacer Class 3 at $1,549 with the aforementioned code. Down from $1,699, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked for this model and also is a new all-time low. This compact fat-tire e-bike has a massive 52V battery and 750W motor, with the class 3 version coming in with a 15Ah capacity. Opting for the class 3 model also delivers an AirTag compartment, improved water resistance, a 55 mile range, and 28 MPH max speed. All of this allows you to travel both on the streets and off-road with ease this summer, all without using a single drop of gas or oil. You can take a closer look at what we called a “fun-sized fat tire electric bike” in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more

Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more

