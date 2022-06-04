Quick Charge Podcast: June 4, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk asks Tesla execs to ‘pause all hiring,’ cut 10% of staff, amid ‘super bad feeling about economy’
- Elon Musk clarifies that Tesla layoffs are just for salaried employees, still hiring hourly workers
- Elon Musk says Tesla may have a working humanoid robot prototype by September 30
- Tesla finally prepares to launch photos of referral program prize winners to space
- Mercedes-Benz shares US pricing for upcoming EQB SUV starting under $55,000
