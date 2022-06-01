CRAFTSMAN’s 14-foot V20 electric cordless pole saw hits $129, more in New Green Deals

Are you ready to finally head outside and trim your trees? CRAFTSMAN has your back with its 14-foot V20 electric cordless pole saw, which can be picked up for $129 right now at Amazon. Normally $169, this 20% discount is not only notable, but also the lowest price that we’ve seen this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 14-foot V20 Electric Cordless Pole Saw for $129 shipped. Down from $169, this is a 20% discount and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. Designed to help you tidy up your yard this spring and as we head into summer, you’ll find that it has a maximum 14-foot reach, which is pretty tall all things considered. There’s a branch hook so if you make a cut and it doesn’t come all the way down, it’ll be easy to just grab and pull it. It’ll also hang on CRAFTSMAN’s VERSATRACK wall organization system if you have that in your garage already. On top of that, the angled head allows for precise cutting and it even includes the battery and charger so it’s all ready to go as soon as it arrives. CRAFTSMAN also includes a 3-year limited warranty to ensure that your new pole saw functions for at least the next few seasons without worry.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $126 off a range of WORX electric yard and garden tools. One standout is the WORX Nitro WG186 40V Cordless String Trimmer at $227.54 shipped. Regularly $330, it more usually sells in the $312 range and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day offer back in February at $219. Alongside the included pair of 4.0Ah Power Share PRO batteries and charger that work with a number of the brand’s other tools, you’re looking at a 15-inch trimmer to detail your outdoor space all summer long. Even the split-shaft employed here can accomodate other tool heads down the line (hedge trimmer, brush cutter, pole saw, or an edger). Head to 9to5Toys for additional WORX deals from $98.

Enjoy ‘gas-like power’ with WORX’s $584 Nitro 80V 21-inch electric mower

Amazon is offering the latest WORX Nitro 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $583.77 shipped. Normally $680, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to deliver “gas-like power,” the WORX Nitro outdoor tool leverages a brushless motor and 80V battery to tackle your yard chores with ease. You’ll find that there are built-in LED headlights so you can mow at night and the single-lever height adjustment system gives you seven different cutting positions to choose from. Plus, the auto-intellicut technology will automatically adjust performance to your grass conditions as you mow for a great experience every time.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals – portable power stations, more

