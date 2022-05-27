Podcast: Tesla 100-year battery, software update, first Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed the newly published research on Tesla’s 100-year battery, a new Tesla software update, the first Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla battery research group unveils paper on new high-energy-density battery that could last 100 years
- Tesla releases new software update with better range calculation and media accounts linked to driver profiles
- Tesla updates car software to start applying regular brakes when regenerative is limited
- Tesla lobbies for anyone with solar and batteries to participate in Texas’ energy market
- Tesla is preparing to enter Thailand market with its EVs, batteries, and solar
- Ford starts customer deliveries of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck
- Lucid Motors issues recall affecting the instrument panel of over 1,100 Air EVs
