Tesla updates car software to start applying regular brakes when regenerative is limited

Tesla has pushed a new software update in order for its vehicles to start applying regular brakes when regenerative braking is limited. It’s an optional feature.

Tesla used to offer drivers options in the strength of the regenerative braking, which is one of the coolest features of electric vehicles.

Instead of using your regular brakes, an EV’s electric motor can reverse power in order to slow down the vehicle and recuperate the energy in deceleration. This feature can even enable one-pedal driving since other than in emergency situation, you don’t need to touch the brake pedal and activate the regular brakes.

The feature has become such an important aspect of electric driving that Tesla decided to not even give a choice of regenerative braking strength in 2020 and made the strongest regenerative braking standard.

There are times where regenerative braking doesn’t work or is greatly limited – mainly in cold temperature and when the battery is already full. When operating in cold temperatures, the regenerative braking does come back as the drivetrain warms up.

Most Tesla owners have experienced the limitation with the regenerative braking, which Tesla warns about when putting the vehicle in drive. When it does happen, it takes some adjustments since the car doesn’t decelerate as quickly when lifting your foot off the accelerator pedal.

Tesla is now launching an interesting feature to address this issue. In its latest software update (2022.16.0.2), Tesla says that it is adding the option to apply the regular brakes to compensate for the lack of regenerative braking when it is limited.

The automaker wrote in the release notes:

Your vehicle can now automatically apply regular brakes for consistent deceleration when regenerative braking is limited due to battery temperature or state of charge. To enable, tap Controls > Pedals & Steering > Apply Brakes When Regenerative Braking Is Limited.

As mentioned in the release notes, this feature is optional.

Interestingly, the change is currently only active for some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with the latest update. It’s not clear what change is enabling this new feature.

