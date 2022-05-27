Hover-1 Alpha refurb. electric scooter can climb hills at $200, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of sitting in traffic on the way to or from work, leave that all behind when you opt instead for an electric scooter. Hover-1’s Alpha model can travel up to 18 MPH and can even climb hills up to 15-degrees too. Plus, it’s on sale for just $200 refurbished, which is at least $160 below its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Ride around town without gas or oil on Hover-1’s Alpha electric scooter

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter for $199.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it originally retailed for $450, goes for $360 or so now at Amazon, and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This scooter features a 450W motor that allows you to travel at up to 18 MPH top speeds. One nice feature is that it can handle inclines up to 15-degrees, and the 10-inch wheels offer plenty of comfort while riding. Plus, there’s a cruise control for longer commutes since it can travel up to 12 miles on a single ride. Simply press the throttle down two times quickly to activate the built-in cruise control which will hold your speed similar to how your car works. This electric scooter also features a 1-step folding system and weighs 34.4 pounds, as it’s designed to be lifted up and put into a trunk should that be needed. Ships with a 90-day warranty and you can check out Woot for other ways to save.

Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat falls to new all-time low at $60 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Nest Smart Thermostat for $59.99 shipped. Originally $129 and going for $126 at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart thermostat is made to work without a C wire in most homes, though there are a few specific setups you’ll need that extra wire for, like heat pump systems, cooling only, and a few others. Nest’s latest Smart Thermostat is made to help you save cash on heating and cooling, designed to turn itself down when you leave so you’re not conditioning an empty home. You’ll also find that it supports Google Assistant voice voice commands, programming and automations, and a smartphone app that lets you configure it while at home or away. Plus, the Savings Finder gives tips on ways that you can save and suggest tweaks to your schedule to help you maximize your heating and cooling efforts. Ships with a 90-day warranty. You can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Greenworks electric hedge trimmer tidies up your curb appeal at $36

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 4A 22-inch Corded Electric Hedge Trimmer for $35.70 shipped. Normally going for over $40 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Now that we’re into the time of the year that many folks start turning their attention to curb appeal, it’s time to tidy up the outside of your home. This hedge trimmer will make quick work of getting those bushes, shrubs, and more nice and tidy this spring and summer. It has a 4A motor and 22-inch dual action steel blade to ensure it easily handles the small branches that need trimming from your shrubbery. Of course, no gas or oil is required for it to function, and it’ll be much quieter than gas-powered alternatives.

