EGO’s 56V 21-inch electric lawn mower makes yard chores easy at $549, more in New Green Deals

Are you still using a gas-powered lawn mower? Well, it’s time to change that and kick that bad habit to the curb. Right now you can pick up EGO’s 56V 21-inch self-propelled lawn mower for $549. The bundle includes the mower, two 4Ah batteries, and a fast charger, capable of delivering 65 minutes of cutting on a single charge. All of this happens with no gas, oil, and $100 in savings. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

EGO’s Power+ 21-inch mower makes yard chores easy

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $549 shipped. For comparison, this model regularly fetches $650 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked there. While we’ve seen similar models of this mower go for less in the past, today’s deal is notable for a few reasons. To start with, there’s two 4Ah batteries included which can last for up to 65 minutes per charge. But, most notably is the inclusion of a fast charger this time around, which is made to top off the battery quicker than your traditional charger. On top of that, it features three functions in one as it can mulch, bag, or discharge, and the self-propelled drive goes from 1.3 to 3.1 MPH. There are also built-in LED headlights on as well as a weather-resistant construction. Of course, with no gas or oil required, and the included fast charger, this mower will always be ready to tackle your lawn chores with ease.

Revitalize the lawn from $7 in today’s Sun Joe Gold Box: Dethatcher, garden hose, more

Today’s only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 49% off Sun Joe gardening and outdoor gear starting from $7. One notable standout is the Sun Joe AJ805E 15-Inch 13-Amp Electric Dethatcher for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $179, this is a new Amazon all-time low at $49 off the going rate. “Noticing dry, browning patches on your lawn; and watering just isn’t cutting it? You’ve probably got thatch build-up!” No gas needed, this handy tool is designed to revitalize your lawn, breaking up unhealthy root patterns to breath new life into your little patch of the neighborhood this summer. It carries a 13-amp motor with a 15-inch path alongside spring steel tines “for maximum thatch pickup” directly into the included collection bag. Head to 9to5Toys for more lawn, outdoor, and gardening deals.

Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike with 200 mile range now $100 off

Wellbots is offering the Delfast Top 3.0 Electric Dirt Bike for $6,499 shipped with the code DELFAST100 at checkout. This is down from its $6,799 launch price and $6,599 going rate, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. When it comes pre premium electric bikes/dirt bikes, today’s deal is fairly close to the top in pricing. However, that comes with a lot of benefits and features. The most notable premium feature of the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike is that it can go for around 200 miles on a single charge. That’s right. 200 miles. One charge. That means you can take this bike at up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the road due to it being a class 2 e-bike.

Either way you choose to ride, the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike can take you on a 100 mile each way trip without the battery dying, which is pretty nice. The tires are ready to go offroad and there are even pedals should the battery die a few blocks from home so you don’t have to walk the bike back. So, if you’re looking for a high-end, premium electric dirt bike that can travel 200 miles on a single charge? The Delfast Top 3.0 is essentially your best option. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage. However, there’s another electric dirt bike deal below that saves even more if you don’t need 200 miles of range on a single charge.

A great pair with the EGO 56V lawn mower in today’s lead deal is an electric pole saw. For that, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 7A 10-inch Corded Electric Pole Saw for $85 shipped. This saves 15% from its normal $100 going rate and marks a return to the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon so far this year. Designed to deliver the ability to trim trees or branches up to 12 feet above the ground, this makes it a simple task to clean up your yard this spring or summer. The 10-inch bar and chain is small enough to have low kickback yet is the perfect size for branches and logs. The pole itself is lightweight and made from aluminum and since the entire system is electric, there’s no gas, spark plug, oil, fumes, or excessive noise when running.

ONYX RCR e-bike sports 60 MPH max speeds and at least 75-mile range at 2022 low of $250 off

Along the same vein of the electric dirt bike above, Wellbots is also offering the ONYX RCR 60 MPH E-bike on sale from $4,099 shipped when you use the code RCR250 at checkout. The spec we recommend picking up is the Silver with Indicators, 41Ah battery, and 5A Charger for $5,353 with the aforementioned code. This setup normally retails for $5,803 and is on sale for $5,603 from ONYX directly right now. Today’s deal marks one of the first times we’ve seen this e-bike on sale and drops it to an all-new 2022 low that we’ve tracked.

Designed to be your go-to e-bike and moped, the ONYX RCR has quite a few tricks up its sleeve. We’ll start with top speed. Normally, e-bikes max out somewhere in the range of 20 to 25 MPH, though some can reach around 35 to 40 MPH. Well, the ONYX RCR can hit speeds of up to 60 MPH on streets and 40 MPH offroad. This means you can travel with normal traffic (should your state’s laws allow it) and use this as a moped to get to and from work, class, or anywhere else. Plus, opting for the 41Ah battery delivers double the range of the 23Ah option. That’s right, you can go up to 150 miles on a single charge, so long as you stay in ECO mode and don’t push the e-bike too hard. However, just knowing that your e-bike isn’t limited by a 20 or 50 mile range is great, and the integrated display will let you know when the battery is running low. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Bring Jackery’s Explorer 300 portable power station to cookouts, campsites, more at $270

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Explorer 300 Portable Power Station for $269.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $300, this is a new 2022 low at $30 off while beating the previous price cut by $10. This is also only the third notable discount of the year, as well. Featuring a 293Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a pair of 300W pure sine wave AC outlets, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Not to mention a 60W USB-C output, too! Ideal for everything from camping trips this spring to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 300 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package.

