Quick Charge Podcast: May 17, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla singled out in Bluetooth hack that can unlock cars
- Tesla has the top 3 electric cars in the US, and it’s not even close
- Genesis releases pricing for GV60 electric SUV: starts at $58,890 with 248 miles of range
- Genesis GV60 owners will receive three years of free 30-min charging from Electrify America
- REE Automotive shares robotic assembly update and teases walk-in van prototype
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.