Gotrax’s folding e-bike packs a 50-mile range at $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Spring time is the perfect occasion to finally get in the EV game and today is seeing a notable discount on one of Gotrax's latest. Its recently-refreshed folding e-bike is now down to an Amazon all-time low at $120 off, delivering a 50-mile range and more in the process.

Save $120 on the new Gotrax electric folding e-bike

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now offering its new EBE4 Folding Electric Bike for $1,079.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,200, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $120 off and a new all-time low.

Entered around a pair of 20-inch ties, this Gotrax electric bike comes powered by a 480Wh battery and 350W motor that allows it to travel at speeds of up to 20 MPH. It’s equality capable of handling commuting to and from the store or work as it is for taking on joyrides around the block this spring thanks to a 50-mile range. Not to mention, you’ll find other notable features packed into the folding frame like a Shimano 7-speed transmission system, lightweight frame, and the ability to traverse uneven terrain.

Control the Husqvarna 4G robotic Automower with Apple Watch at $300 off

Amazon is now offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Connect Robotic Lawn Mower with 4G for $1,092. Regularly $1,400, this is $308 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on the 4G model via Amazon. It also comes within about $80 of the previous deal we saw on the base model. Like a robotic vacuum for your yard, you can use your smartphone or Apple Watch to take control of this robotic lawn mower from anywhere using the Automower Connect app. Suitable for small to medium yards up to 0.4 acres, it also has lift and tilt sensors that help prevent collision and automatically shut the mower down to ensure pets, kids, and others stay safe in the process.

Score a new low on this 10-inch electric Greenworks Chainsaw

Kicking off all of today’s best deals, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 10-inch Electric Chainsaw Starter kit at $75.09. Down from $100, today’s offer is a new all-time low from the retailer at 25% off. This is also only the second notable discount of the yet at $4 under the previous drop.

Integrating with the rest of the Greenworks 24V ecosystem, this compact 10-inch electric chainsaw is a great way to ditch gas and oil from your spring cleaning routine. Be it for getting bushes, trees, or other shrubbery in shape as things start growing back for spring or just finally cutting up the wood that’s been sitting around, the more handheld form-factor is up to the task. It sports a 10-inch cutting section and pairs with an include d4Ah battery and charger to complete the package.

Schwinn’s Mendocino e-bike with 55 mile range falls new low at $1,084

Alongside today’s Kobalt string trimmer deal, we’re also seeing that Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser e-bike for $978.93 shipped. Normally $1,600, it still retails for that at Dick’s Sporting Goods and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Schwinn is one of the largest names in traditional bikes, so it only makes sense that they would eventually transition to the ever-popular e-bike fad that’s going around now. You’ll find a premium Shimano 6-speed drivetrain available here as well as a rear rack for cargo space. The 250W motor can propel it up to 20 MPH and there’s a fairly large battery which can last for up to 55 miles on a single charge. The best part is it fully recharges in around five hours, meaning if you happen to ride so far the battery is almost dead on the way to work, it’ll be ready to take you home once the day ends. Of course, no gas or oil is required for it to function, allowing you to travel the city greener and easier than when using traditional transportation.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Not only have we teamed up with Bird, but Electrek has also partnered with Wellbots to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

