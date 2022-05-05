Daimler Truck becomes latest investor in Apex.AI to use its safety-certified software

Global commercial EV manufacturer Daimler Truck has made a minority investment in Apex.AI – a mobility software developer that provides a software development kit (SDK) for OEMs looking to implement complex AI and/or autonomous driving technology throughout their vehicles. Daimler Truck joins a growing list of OEMs invested in Apex.AI.

Daimler Truck Holding AG ($DTG) is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world, operating from over 35 different locations globally. The company owns several familiar names in commercial vehicles like Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, and Thomas Built Buses.

Last year, we got to test out a bunch of commercial EVs from the Daimler Truck umbrella and were impressed by all of them. As Daimler Truck looks to expand electrification throughout its brands, there is a growing need for a safe and dependable software stack, that’s where Apex.AI comes in.

Apex.AI is a scalable software developer based in Palo Alto, CA, whose Apex operating system (Apex.OS) helps OEMs implement complex, integrated AI software as well as autonomous mobility applications. Last December, we reported that Apex.Ai had accrued over $56 million in Series B funding led by companies like Orillion, Continental AG, Airbus Ventures, and Jaguar Land Rover’s InMotion Ventures.

These companies joined Toyota’s Woven Planet, who announced a partnership with Apex.AI in April of 2021 to utilize its SDK for safety critical automotive applications. Following its new investment, Daimler Trucks joins Apex.AI’s list of collaborators.

Apex.OS explained / Source: Apex.AI



Daimler Truck’s investment in Apex.Ai pushes industry forward

Apex.Ai shared news of its latest investment in a press release today. Although the software company didn’t go into details as to how Daimler Truck will be using Apex.AI’s technology, the latter is elated to have its support. Apex.AI co-founder and CEO Jan Becker elaborated:

This strategic investment from Daimler Truck demonstrates its forward-thinking nature by ensuring that our scalable applications continue to drive software defined vehicle development for the entire industry. Our powerful solutions are purposely designed with simplicity in mind. That’s the approach that’s changing the way companies in a wide range of industries develop their future vehicle technologies.

According to Apex.AI, its proprietary Apex.OS SDK is comparable to Apple’s iOS SDK, which allows practically anyone to create an iPhone app. In this sense, Apex.OS makes programming a vehicle or robot similar to programming a phone.

In addition to shortening development cycles for OEM customers using the software, Apex.OS has already received the highest safety certifications in the industry, including product certification from German testing organization TÜV Nord and the highest level of automotive software safety ISO 26262 ASIL-D.

Given Apex.AI’s nascent technology, Daimler Truck will more than likely not be the last investor in the software company.

