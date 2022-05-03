Hover-1 Highlander Pro e-scooter with 18-mi. range hits new low at $450, more in New Green Deals

If you have short trips to take to the corner store, a friend’s house, or even to work, then an electric scooter can make that a simple task. Hover-1’s Highlander Pro electric scooter is the perfect choice for riding around town this summer. It has a maximum speed of 15 MPH and can go for as far as 18 miles on a single charge, which is over an hour of riding at top speed. Plus, it’s on sale for $150 off today, falling to $450 which marks a new low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Kick gas to the curb for short trips this summer

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Scooter for $449.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. For comparison, it normally fetches $600 and today’s deal beats our last mention of $500 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Hover-1 Highlander Pro is designed to help you get around town this summer without using a single drop of gas or oil. It’s fairly feature-packed to help accomplish that task. You’ll find a disc and foot brake available for stopping as well as an integrated headlight to be seen at night. On top of all that, there’s a bright LED display that shows you the battery status, current speed, and riding mode. The 350W motor is capable of propelling you up to 15 MPH in speed for as long as 18 miles on a single ride. While 18 miles might not seem like a long ride, at 15 MPH, it’ll take over an hour of constant riding to train the battery completely.

Have Siri cool your house with Emerson’s Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat at $99 (Save $70)

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $169, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings in order to deliver a new all-time low at $27 below our previous mention. Spring weather is officially here and Emerson’s smart thermostat arrives with a discount in tow to help keep the temperature consistent around your home. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this unit is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, the Sensi Touch also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

