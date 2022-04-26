Chevy showcases new cab options for Silverado EV in just-released video

Today is Ford F-150 launch day, so the other electric truck makers are making some news including Chevy with a Silverado EV video that includes some new details on the 400-mile range pickup due next year. Namely some new bed cab options…

The Chevrolet Silverado EV for a refresher offers:

Expected GM-estimated up to 400-mile range on a full charge (with likely same Ultium 200+kWh battery as HummerEV)

Up to 664 horsepower with more than 780 lb.-ft of torque in available max power Wide Open Watts Mode

GM-estimated 0-60 mph time of less than 4.5 seconds

Standard DC fast charging (up to 350kW)

Up to 10.2kW of offboard power

4-wheel steering or quadra-steer

The video below would probably have been just some marketing for Chevy, but with some new cab options shown, we’ll allow it. We’re told those are renders from Chevy’s design team and to stay tuned for these and more accessories coming soon.

Cab option number two has some outside drawers:

We’ve also seen the tool rack before, but with full charging options – that said, this is still pretty cool:

