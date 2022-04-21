Quick Charge Podcast: April 21, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk boldly says ‘join Tesla’s $12K FSD’ to find out how it is doing when asked to share data about progress
- Elon Musk releases more details on Tesla’s upcoming robotaxi electric car: ‘will cost less per mile than bus ticket’
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million to accelerate its tunnel-digging under cities
- Elon Musk has ‘funding secured’ to buy Twitter, but will likely need to negotiate
- XPeng Motors announces starting EU pricing for P5 reservations
- Ford sells 750 E-Transit cargo vans to Penske Truck Leasing
