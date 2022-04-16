Tesla unveils giant new 360 MWh Megapack project that is going to help power 60,000 homes

Tesla has unveiled its latest giant Megapack project consisting of 360 MWh of energy storage capacity used in concert with a solar farm to help power 60,000 homes.

Arevon is becoming one of Tesla’s biggest partners in the deployment of energy storage capacity.

Last year, Tesla and Arevon signed a deal for the former to supply a record amount of 2 GW/6 GWh of Megapack batteries to the latter for several new energy storage projects.

That’s more capacity than Tesla has deployed over the last two years combined.

They already working on several projects together and Tesla unveiled one of them in a new video today:

The project called ‘Townsite Solar and Storage Facility’ is located in Boulder City, Nevada, a few miles from Las Vegas, and it consists of over half a million solar panels.

For Tesla’s part, the company supplied 360 MWh of Megapacks to help take full advantage of that solar power.

Tesla writes about the project:

“Arevon’s Townsite Solar and Storage Facility generates 500,000 MWh annually, powering 60,000 homes and avoiding 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.”

It has become one of Tesla’s biggest Megapack projects in the world.

Megapack has rapidly become the go-to product for large-scale energy storage projects.

Tesla recently increased the price of the energy storage device as its backlog extends into the next year. In order to address the demand, Tesla is building a new Megafactory in California to ramp up production.

As we previously reported, CEO Elon Musk believes that Tesla Energy will become a distributed global utility, an endeavor that could even outgrow the company’s automotive business.

