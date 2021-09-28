Tesla (TSLA) secures massive order of 2 GW/6 GWh of Megapack batteries from Arevon

Tesla and Arevon have announced that they came to an agreement for the former to supply a massive 2 GW/6 GWh of Megapack batteries to the latter.

Over the last year, Tesla has been securing some large orders for the Megapack, which has quickly become the preferred battery system for large-scale energy storage systems. But now the company has secured an order on a whole new level.

Arevon announced that it secured a supply of 2 GW/6 GWh of Megapacks from Tesla:

“Arevon, a leading renewable energy company, has secured a 2 GW/6 GWh supply of Tesla Megapack to support its growing utility-scale storage portfolio through a master supply agreement. By the end of 2021, Arevon will have overseen construction and operation of 250 MW/1,000 MWh of battery energy storage systems deploying the Tesla Megapack at sites in California and Nevada.”

For comparison, this is almost twice the energy capacity that Tesla has deployed over the last year between Megapacks, Powerpacks, and Powerwalls.

Justin Johnson, Arevon’s chief operating officer, commented on the announcement:

“Arevon is at the forefront of powering the energy transition through solar and storage resources. We are pleased to be working with Tesla, securing a quality product that is in high demand. This agreement ensures that Arevon can deliver near-term storage solutions to our customers, mitigating the risk of supply shortages and project delays.”

Arevon said that it selected Tesla Megapack for its Falcon portfolio, a joint project with energy company Tenaska, to develop “standalone storage projects in California load centers over the next four years.”

These new energy storage projects are going to be used to provide up to four hours of battery-delivered energy during peak times of day, help improve local reliability, and can be used to prevent grid outages.

This new massive supply agreement comes as Tesla just broke ground a new factory, nicknamed Megafactory, to build Megapacks in California. The company has been producing the large energy storage device at Gigafactory Nevada.

