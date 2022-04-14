Quick Charge Podcast: April 14, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk says JB Straubel should have been Tesla’s only other cofounder, dredging up the past
- Tesla manages to get $137 million award for racial abuse slashed to $15 million
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes ‘final offer’ to buy Twitter and take it private
- Toyota to launch an electrified SUV version of its Crown sedan, the first Toyota exported to the US in the 1950s
- Rivian R1T electric pickup spotted impressively pulling semi truck stuck on the side of the road
- VinFast finally breaks down US pricing to include details of its mandatory battery subscription
- VinFast and Electrify America announce charging agreement to provide just two complimentary sessions
