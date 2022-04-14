Jetson’s folding e-bike collapses to easily store after a ride for $298, more in New Green Deals

One thing that might be difficult about taking an e-bike to work is storing it once you arrive. Well, Jetson’s LX10 folding e-bike helps solve that problem with the ability to collapse once you arrive. It features a 250W motor, can travel up to 15.5MPH, and go for around seven miles on a single charge at an Amazon low of $298, down from $400. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Jetson’s LX10 folding e-bike is easy to store after a ride

Amazon is offering the Jetson LX10 Folding Electric Bike for $298 shipped in black. Opt for the blue colorway at $299.99. Down from $400, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This e-bike deal features a 250W rear-wheel motor that allows you to travel around town with ease. It has a top speed of 15.5MPH and can go for around seven miles or so on a charge. There’s a built-in LED headlight that allows you to ride at night and it folds down whenever you arrive at a destination to make the e-bike easy to transport. The twist throttle is also nice to use and makes it easy to control your speed. Of course, no gas or oil is required for this bike to function, making it a greener alternative to taking your car to work.

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats go on sale for spring starting at $149

Now that spring weather is finally rolling in, Amazon is discounting the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat to $199 shipped. Normally fetching $249, this is the best price in months at 20% off and matches the 2022 low. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout spring and into summer as the temperature heats up. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperate sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of warmer weather. Though you will also be saving $30 in the process.

Jackery Explorer 500 returns to best price of the year at $477, SolarSaga 100X panel at $279

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $476.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $530 following a pricing increase earlier in the year, this is only the second markdown of 2022 at $53 off and matches our previous mention for the best price since Black Friday. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,400 ($100 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Score 2022 lows on Greenworks cordless electric pole saw and string trimmer from $115

BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless tiller makes starting your garden easy at $54 (2022 low)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.