Tesla trademarks ‘CYBERBACKPACK’ possibly making a fan’s dream come true

Tesla has applied for a trademark on the term ‘CYBERBACKPACK,’ which happens to be the name used by a Tesla fan who designed a Cybertruck inspired backpack.

Is it going to be the next overpriced Tesla accessory like the Cyberwhistle and Tesla belt buckle?

Last week, Tesla applied for a series of new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Most of them were related to terms like ‘Giga Texas’ and ‘Cyber Rodeo’ and appear to be about securing trademarks for apparel that Tesla gave out at the Cyber Rodeo event last week.

But there’s one new trademark that stood out to me, CYBERBACKPACK, which didn’t seem directly related to anything that took place at last week’s event.

Tesla wrote in the trademarked application:

“CYBERBACKPACK™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of book bags; school bags.”

CYBERBACKPACK happens to be the term used by a Tesla fan named Riz who designed a Cybertruck-inspired backpack:

Riz designed the backpack to look like the Cybertruck, and it even features a battery pack to charge your device.

In a comment to Yanko design, Riz said that his dream was to sell the backpack on Tesla’s merch website:

“The Cyberbackpack is up for grabs on its website for $199, although that price is limited just to the first 300 buyers, after which it gets bumped up to $349 so Riz can actually end up making some money off the bag. His ultimate dream, however, is to have the Cyberbackpack listed on Tesla’s website as official merch, while splitting the profits with Tesla’s Technoking Elon himself!”

It looks like his dream might become true as his Cyberbackpack website is now down and Tesla is trademarking the term.

In recent years, Tesla has released several products on its merch website that have been somewhat controversial for being overpriced.

For example, its $50 Cyberwhistle and $150 belt buckle, which cannot cost more than a few bucks to produce. Some see the situation as Tesla taking advantage of its superfans to sell them some overpriced trinkets.

Later, Tesla started only accepting Dogecoin to buy those products on its website.

Could the Tesla Cyberbackpack become the next product on that list? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.