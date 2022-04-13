DEWALT 2-piece yard care 20V MAX combo kit falls to $229 ($100 off), more in New Green Deals

When it comes to choosing battery-powered yard care tools, you’ll want to think of what platform you want to stick with. If you already own 20V MAX tools from DEWALT, then today’s deal is a no-brainer. It includes both a DEWALT 20V MAX 13-inch string trimmer as well as the 450-CFM axial blower for $229. At $100 off its current list price on Amazon, the kit also bundles a 4Ah DEWALT battery and charger to get you started as soon as it arrives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Ace Hardware is offering Ace Rewards members (free to join) a DEWALT 20V MAX 2-piece Yard Care Kit for $229 shipped. For comparison, CPO Outlets (an authorized reseller) via Amazon charges $329 for the same bundle right now. This kit includes both a 13-inch string trimmer as well as DEWALT’s axial blower paired with a 4Ah battery and charger. This is everything you’ll need to get started with converting your lawn care setup from gas to electric. The trimmer has a 13-inch cutting path that makes it easy to use to use when putting the finishing touches on your yard. The blower is ready to deliver up to 125 MPH wind with up to 450 cubic feet per minute of air movement, with the concentrator nozzle allowing you to get even more power for stubborn messes.

BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless tiller makes starting your garden easy at $54 (2022 low)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Tiller Tool Only for $54 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $67, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in over a year. This tiller/cultivator is designed to help prep your garden for planting this spring. It can cultivate up to 325-square feet on a single charge and the dual tines are counter-oscillating to “easily break up soil and keep weeds from tangling.” It’s compatible with BLACK+DECKER’s POWERCONNECT battery system and works with your batteries from the brand, making it quite versatile overall.

Sun Joe pressure washers from $106 for today only: SPX3500 now $150, more up to 42% off

Today only, Woot is offering up to 42% off a range of Sun Joe pressure washers from $106 to help with yard chores and getting that car clean this spring and summer. One notable offer is on the Sun Joe SPX3500 2,300 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $259, it more typically fetches $199 or more at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $188 and hasn’t gone for any less in over a year. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. Sporting a 13-amp motor and a 2,300 max PSI, it is a great option for cleaning up the walkways, driveways, siding, and the car. Outfitted with wheels so you can move it around your property with ease, it also ships with a brass hose connector and an adjustable dial to control to 1.2 liter detergent tank.

Browse through the rest of the Woot Sun Joe pressure washer sale right here for additional offers. With up to 42% in savings, you’ll also find both higher and lower end models on tap starting from $106 Prime shipped to meet your personal needs this spring and summer.

Score 2022 lows on Greenworks cordless electric pole saw and string trimmer from $115

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Electric Cordless Pole Saw for $132.27 shipped. Normally fetching $180, this is 25% off the usual price tag, delivering a new 2022 low, and coming within $7 of the all-time low set back in November. With spring weather finally rolling in to match the season change, it shouldn’t be long until you’re tackling projects in your yard. Bringing this 8-inch Greenworks pole saw into the mix is a great way to tidy up trees and tall bushes thanks to its lightweight design with 11-foot reach. An included 2.4A 40V battery rounds out the package with a compatible charger.

Another great way to finally ditch the gas and oil gear from your lawncare setup is the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Electric Cordless String Trimmer. Currently on sale at Amazon, it is now sitting at $115 following the 28% discount to a new all-time low. Perfect for supplementing a mower, this string trimmer lets you get the perfect finish around walkways or the patio and runs on a 4Ah 24V battery which is included in the box.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,400 ($100 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

