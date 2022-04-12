Badger’s 40V cordless electric string trimmer and blower are just $99 each, more in New Green Deals

This spring, kick gas and oil mixtures to the curb by opting instead for battery-powered electric tools instead of the old ones you likely have in the garage. Well, today you can pick up either a Badger 40V cordless electric string trimmer or blower at up to $40 off. Each tool is just $99 and lets you ditch gas and oil this spring, but the deals only last until midnight, so be sure to cash in on the savings before they’re gone. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Badger’s cordless electric blower requires no gas or oil

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Badger 40V battery-powered electric yard tools at up to $40 off. Our top pick is the 40V 115MPH 380-CFM Cordless Electric Blower for $99 shipped. For comparison, this model normally goes for $139 and you’d spend $99 on a similar RYOBI model that’s only 90MPH and 200-CFM. This blower makes it easy to clean up after a long day of yard work. Gone are the days of having to deal with gas and oil mixtures, as it uses a 40V battery (included) to tackle tough tasks. The larger battery platform allows for up to 115 MPH wind speeds at up to 380 cubic feet per minute, which is quite powerful for this price range. On top of that, when you’re done, just set the battery on the included charger and it’ll be ready to go the next time you need it.

Greenworks 14-inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower with battery/charger drops to $180.50 (2022 low)

Alongside the ongoing spring Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering the 14-inch Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower bundle for $180.62 shipped. Regularly $249, this is over $68 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since last September when it was down at $178. Including both a charger and a 4Ah battery, this is another notable opportunity to rid your setup of gas and oil before you have to start mowing the grass on a regular basis this year. It can run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge cord-free with five height positions to meet your lawn’s needs as well as a 2-in-1 rear bagging and mulching feature and a fold-up design for easy storage. More details below.

It doesn’t get much greener than this 14-inch reel mower at $75

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 14-inch Reel Lawn Mower for $74.79 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mower is about as green as it gets, since it requires no gas, oil, or even electricity to function. You simply push it and the 14-inch wide, 5-blade reel will begin cutting your grass. It has an adjustable height ranging form 1.06- to 2-inches for a “clean, scissor-like cut.” The t-style handle offers cushioned grips as well for additional comfort when mowing. The blades are contact-free, providing a silent cut and it also features a 2-in-1 design that allow for mulching a swell as rear-bag capture depending on what you prefer.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,400 ($100 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

