It doesn’t get much greener than this 14-inch reel mower at $75, more in New Green Deals

If you’re after being the most green you can possibly be, then you should ditch both gas- and battery-powered mowers. Instead, choosing the Greenworks reel mower requires no power of any sort, meaning it’s completely green once manufactured. Coming in at $75, this mower is a great way to take care of smaller yards with zero pollution or noise, thanks to its contact-free blades. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Greenworks’ reel mower requires no gas, oil, or electricity

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 14-inch Reel Lawn Mower for $74.79 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mower is about as green as it gets, since it requires no gas, oil, or even electricity to function. You simply push it and the 14-inch wide, 5-blade reel will begin cutting your grass. It has an adjustable height ranging form 1.06- to 2-inches for a “clean, scissor-like cut.” The t-style handle offers cushioned grips as well for additional comfort when mowing. The blades are contact-free, providing a silent cut and it also features a 2-in-1 design that allow for mulching a swell as rear-bag capture depending on what you prefer.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat sees first discount of 2022 for spring from $194 (Reg. $249)

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 shipped. The likes of Adorama, Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy are offering one of the first price cuts of the year at $50 off the usual $249 going rate. Google direct has it for $194, as well. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this spring, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,400 ($100 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.